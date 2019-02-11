Huge Fire Destroys Several Idaho Businesses

Crews are cleaning the scene of a blaze that broke out about 1 a.m. today in Sandpoint, Idaho. So far the fire has caused millions of dollars in damage and destroyed several businesses.

The fire broke out in the downtown area of Sandpoint on the corner of First and Bridge Streets. Estimates so far are between $4 million and $7 million dollars worth of damage.

According to KTVB , seven businesses have been damaged, with five of those being a total loss. The following businesses have been affected.

China Kitchen Restaurant

The Hound Restaurant

Grace Sandpoint Church

Sandpoint Chocolate Bear

Headlines Salon

No word yet on which of these businesses have been destroyed and which ones have been damaged.

Luckily no one has been injured in the blaze. It's unclear how the fire started at this point.

Bridge street is expected to be closed until noon today. We'll keep you updated as the cause of the fire and specifics on the damages to the businesses is released to the public.

Dennis Powell, owner of Sandpoint Chocolate Bear certainly has the right attitude towards the tragedy. He released a statement thanking the firefighters working in the cold and saying,

It's a tragedy but it's a rebirth. You know, things happen and you start all over again.

Best of luck to those businesses who lost so much this morning in their efforts to rebuild.