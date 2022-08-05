Attention Ladies, An Epic Night Out Is Right Around The Corner In Jerome

Attention Ladies, An Epic Night Out Is Right Around The Corner In Jerome

HUNKS The Show is coming to Jerome this month and it is perfect for a ladies' night out. I have never seen something like this before, but based on the description, I think I can figure out what it's all about.

HUNKS The Show Coming To Jerome

The show will be at the Jerome Event Center at 133 W Main Street on August 22nd. Tickets are on sale now. Doors open at 7 pm and it is a 21 and over show. HUNKS the Show is a touring male entertainment show. To me, it looks similar to a Thunder Down Under or Chippendales

HUNKS The Show Ladies Night Out

It really is a great idea for a ladies' night out. I am not sure what all the performance includes, but I can say that these men are pretty attractive and super buff. It looks like a cowboy-themed Magic Mike type of experience. Maybe you are trying to find a good idea for a Bachelorette party, maybe just because, or a birthday, or a divorce. We don't judge why you want to go as long as you have a good time.

Ticket Information For HUNKS The Show

Tickets start at $21.95 each for General Admission. However, they have a ton of extra deals and different packages. For $30 plus fees, you can get 2 tickets for that price. Limited VIP seating is $39.95 plus taxes and fees. The Ultimate Girls Package gets you in the first two rows for $69.95 plus fees. They are also offering a T-Shirt you can add to the cart for $19.95 plus fees.

CHECK IT OUT: The Best Movie Character Names of the 1980s

The Best Country Singer From Every State

Some states, like Oklahoma and Texas, are loaded with famous country singers. Others, like Nevada and Maine, are still looking for a real breakthrough artist. See the best and most successful country music artist from all 50 states, starting with Hank Williams and Alabama.
Filed Under: hunks, Jerome, Ladies Night Out, Twin Falls
Categories: Events, Magic Valley News, Twin Falls Events, Twin Falls News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top