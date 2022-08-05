HUNKS The Show is coming to Jerome this month and it is perfect for a ladies' night out. I have never seen something like this before, but based on the description, I think I can figure out what it's all about.

The show will be at the Jerome Event Center at 133 W Main Street on August 22nd. Tickets are on sale now. Doors open at 7 pm and it is a 21 and over show. HUNKS the Show is a touring male entertainment show. To me, it looks similar to a Thunder Down Under or Chippendales

It really is a great idea for a ladies' night out. I am not sure what all the performance includes, but I can say that these men are pretty attractive and super buff. It looks like a cowboy-themed Magic Mike type of experience. Maybe you are trying to find a good idea for a Bachelorette party, maybe just because, or a birthday, or a divorce. We don't judge why you want to go as long as you have a good time.

Tickets start at $21.95 each for General Admission. However, they have a ton of extra deals and different packages. For $30 plus fees, you can get 2 tickets for that price. Limited VIP seating is $39.95 plus taxes and fees. The Ultimate Girls Package gets you in the first two rows for $69.95 plus fees. They are also offering a T-Shirt you can add to the cart for $19.95 plus fees.

