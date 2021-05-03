Today is National Paranormal Day and you don't even have to leave Twin Falls or Southern Idaho to get a good chance at an unexplained encounter. If you want a guaranteed scare though you could just drive up and down Blue Lakes a few times. That's guaranteed to get your heart racing a bit.

When it comes to the spooky and unexplained, Twin falls is loaded with stories. I've even heard stories from coworkers that the radio station is haunted and now it creeps me out if I go there at night. I've never seen anything, but sometimes that makes it more spooky: the unknown.

Over the last few years we have posted dozens of stories telling the tales of ghostly sightings and encounters. So, if you want your best chance at a spooky situation on National Paranormal Day in and around Twin Falls, here's where you should go:

The Orpheum has reported a mysterious orb floating around the stage.

Milner's Gate posted videos of their basement bar where chairs are seen moving and light orbs move around the room.

Stricker Ranch has history as one of the most haunted places in Southern Idaho.

Albion literally has an old school called the Haunted Mansions of Albion.

The Gooding TB Hospital is available for rent as a hotel now, but it also has a creepy history that might make you question staying there at night.

If you'd rather stay in your house and celebrate the day, you can watch a number of TV episodes and movies that are based on hauntings in Idaho.

