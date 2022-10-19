Is Scarywood Really The Most Haunted Place In Idaho?
I've heard about a lot of haunted places in Idaho, including the Mansions of Albion, caves in the BLM Land, many old mining towns, and even here at the radio station, we get some unexplained scares from spooky sounds. But a recent article claims that an amusement park is the most haunted in Idaho.
Haunted Amusement Park In Idaho
Scarywood is in Northern Idaho and is presented by the Silverwood Amusement Park. It seems to be basically what Lagoon does with Frightmares down in Utah. While Scarywood is an amusement park with a scary theme, Thrillist claims it is the spookiest place in Idaho. Even if it isn't actually haunted they have a great gallery of scared visitors on their Instagram page.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Silverwood Theme Park (@silverwoodthemepark) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Silverwood Theme Park (@silverwoodthemepark) on
Truly Haunted Places In Idaho
Do you believe in haunted houses? Even without seeing ghosts or experiencing any special or out-of-the-ordinary phenomena, there are places around Idaho that will give you the creeps with just a visit. Check them out in the gallery below - but don't look at them alone!