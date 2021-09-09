Elko County Deputy Arrested on Sex Assault Charges, Drug Charges

ELKO, Nevada (KLIX)-Authorities in Elko County have arrested a sheriff's deputy accused of sexual assault and a drug crime.

According to the Elko County Sheriff's Office, in cooperation with the Elko Police Department and Elko County District Attorney's Office, Deputy Richard Lespade was charged September 8, with two counts of sexual assault, battery with the intent to commit a sexual assault and sale or transportation of a controlled substance following a warrant issued for his arrest. Deputy Lespade had been placed on administrative leave when the sheriff's office was notified of the investigation. The alleged crimes took place in 2014.

In a statement the Elko County Sheriff's Office said Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza fully supports the district attorney's decision to charge the case. "Sheriff Narvaiza will not tolerate this type of behavior from a member of this agency and would like to assure our community that he fully supports both the criminal and administrative investigations." The Elko Police Department is investigation the crimes.

Get our free mobile app