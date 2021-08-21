ELKO, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities in northeast Nevada captured a suspect and found two young Utah boys at the center of an AMBER Alert that was sent out across several states including Idaho.

According to the Elko County Sheriff's Office, Derek Rowley was arrested August 20, by deputies near HD Summit on U.S. Highway 93, south of the Idaho/Nevada boarder about 50 miles. Deputies had gotten a report that the suspect was in that area and was able to place him into custody with help from the Nevada Highway Patrol. Rowley has been charged with kidnapping for taking two young boys out of Price, Utah. The children were returned to family members.

Idaho State Police issued an AMBER Alert for Southern Idaho as authorities believed Rowley was headed to Washington with the two boys. He had been traveling in a gold Chevrolet pickup pulling a large white fifth wheel camp trailer.

