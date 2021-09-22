BASE Jumper with Wingsuit Killed in Nevada’s Lamoille Canyon

ELKO, Nevada (KLIX)-Elko County authorities say a man wearing a wingsuit hit rocks and was killed at the frequently visited Lamoille Canyon Tuesday. The Elko County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as David William Wessels, but didn't give an age or where he was from. Wessels had BASE (building, antenna, span and earth) jumped from the elevated cliffs on the east side of Lamoille Canyon on Tuesday just before noon when he died. Wessels had jumped from an area that posed more of a risk because of shifting upslope and downslope air currents, according to the sheriff's office. Wessel had jumped right after another BASE jumper had gone off a safer area, but was unable to outfly the talus and crashed into rocks at the bottom of the cliff. Deputies, El-Arco and United State Forest Service personnel were able to recover the body. According to the sheriff's office this is the second BASE jumping fatality this year with the first happening in June.

