Third Meeting on Highway 75 Expansion in Ketchum (Oct 11)

KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX)-Members of the public will once again see plans and join the discussion on an expansion project for State Highway 75 in Ketchum. The Idaho Transportation Department will host an open house at the Limelight Hotel at 151 Main St. S in Ketchum on October 11, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for the widening project between Elkhorn Road and River Street. The plan is to allow for more traffic to the highway as continued growth has contributed to congestion on the stretch of highway the bottlenecks down as it enters Ketchum. ITD officials say the project is made up of three segments within the corridor which includes widening the roadway and rebuilding the Trail Creek Bridge. The public will be able to provide input during the open house and review comments from people during previous public meetings. An online presentation will be available between Oct. 11 and 25. Comments can be made through the project webpage, contacting the project leader at 208-886-7809, through emailing nathan.jerke@itd.idaho.gov, or sending it through the mail to Nathan Jerke 216 S Date St., Shoshone ID 83352.

