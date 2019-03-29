I-15 Near Pocatello Closed Due To Multiple Accidents

Interstate 15 is closed in both directions near the Fort Hall exit until further notice.

The Idaho 511 is reporting that there is a mix of snow, slush and rain on the roads. They also note on their camera images that there is also ice in some areas.

Currently, it appears the closure is impacting the entire area around Pocatello. The 511 says online people should look out for a crash, as the left lane is blocked. They say people should drive with extreme caution.

Idaho 511

If you plan on traveling in eastern Idaho, give yourself some extra time on Friday.