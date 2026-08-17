He looked at his mail when he got home and found a letter from the Idaho Tax Commission. The beast wants money. He was informed there was an error on his 2022 state return, and he owes 11,000 dollars. Plus another five grand in penalties and interest. He has 10 days to respond. If not, the behemoth begins seizing his property, bank accounts, and other assets. Some people would probably be looking to leap off the edge of the Snake River Canyon. He’s lawyering up! Unlike some victims of deep state parasites, he can afford the challenge. He’s also considering getting into politics. The pencil pushers in Boise may have awoken a sleeping giant. My guest publicly proposes eliminating property taxes and yearly automobile registrations. Do you suppose this could be retribution?

These Agencies Operate Like Governments of Their Own

I would imply that most of our current legislators have no idea what the tax man is up to, and they don’t want to know. But shortly after Labor Day, the commercials will blanket the airwaves, and they’ll repeatedly claim they’re fighting for us.

A few months ago, the commission wrote me and explained I had paid more than I owed, and a check was forthcoming. After buying one stamp, the agency bought another and sent me the check in a separate envelope. A whopping 39 bucks. Needless to say, the purchase of the yacht is on hold. The check could’ve bought lunch for a couple of guys at ITD, and probably would’ve been a better use! People are mad. How long before the Rotarians in the legislature figure this out? A special election just concluded in the UK, and a man in a cape with a garbage can on his head received 27 percent of the vote. Yes, people have a good sense of humor, but when more than a quarter of the electorate sends a message…

Constituent Service Demands Action from Your Legislators

Since 2008, voters in our country have been looking for bold leadership. Now an articulate man from Twin Falls waving a tax bill from a stage could shake up the status quo. It won’t happen this season, but a couple of years from now, he could cause an earthquake. Consider the majority of our current political class hasn’t mustered anything creative since finger painting in grade school. They could at least defend constituents against bureaucrats who demand an immediate response, or else they’ll leave you destitute. Who’ll stand up for Don Boehm?

A similar essay appeared on Substack.