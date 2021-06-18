Ice Cream Funday Returns To Twin Falls City Park In July

Rotary's Ice Cream Funday returns this year to the Twin Falls City Park on July 24th. The event is also in conjunction with Art in the Park. This is a charity event where the money raised goes back into the community.

Ice Cream Funday Premise

Different businesses who want to be part of the event with create their own unique flavor of ice cream, I am not sure just yet how many flavors there are going to be but I know it's a lot. Those flavors get created by CloverLeaf Creamery for the event. People go and sample all the different types of newly created ice creams and vote for their favorite. The winner becomes the flavor of the month at CloverLeaf. It is so much fun trying everyone's flavor ideas.

Event Details

Ice Cream Funday is July 24th at Twin Falls City Park from 11:30 am to 3 pm. Admission is $10 per adult and $5 for kids age 11 and under. Tickets can be purchased at the door. The money that is raised goes to local charities and the event is held by Rotary.

It is a great family friendly event and there are always a lot of different flavors to try. I don't think there has been a single year where I have made it to every single vendor and tried them all. I get way too full too quickly.

Get our free mobile app

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?

LOOK: 34 spooky dessert recipes for this Halloween