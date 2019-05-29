A Solution for a Lack of Flags Memorial Day in Twin Falls

It takes time to hang flags. If you hire someone it also takes money. We live in a city where apparently some voters believe you fight fires with garden hoses and buckets of sand. In other words, if you won’t spend money on modern firefighting then you won’t spend money on city workers hanging flags for holidays.

The flags are placed along streets by volunteers with the Lions Club.

Following some of the concerns (I won’t say complaints) about a lack of flags on Memorial Day in downtown Twin Falls I got a message from the Mayor. The flags are placed along streets by volunteers with the Lions Club. They were concerned about the rain and then putting wet flags back in storage. Mildewed flags would be disrespectful. The club has no place to dry flags. Again, these are community minded volunteers.

Meanwhile, since there are many caring people in Southern Idaho, some Rotarians believe they may be able to help with drying and storage.

This is called solution orientation. It’s often much better than general complaints. If you want change, become the change. This is what service clubs are all about.