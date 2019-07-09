Iconic Restaurant in McCall Closing It’s Doors After 41 Years

It always makes me sad to see establishments like this go. Places where generation to generation gathers and makes memories, but this restaurant in McCall is saying goodbye.

Si Bueno Southside Grill in McCall first opened their doors in 1978 near the airport. With its signature faux plane crash, that has since been removed, sticking out of the roof it was a site to be seen and a dining experience to remember.

In an article on boisedev.com that details the history of the restaurant, the owners, Rob, Melinda, and Colby Nielsen told Don Day that the closure is "bittersweet." The story of Si Beuno (which was the original name) went from serving up delicious Mexican food in 1978 to expanding with a full liquor license in 1989. The menu has expanded over the years to grow with the times and cater to their customers.

The restaurant will close at full capacity July 19th with promotions, giveaways, and a silent auction being held July 24th-26th.

Other McCall restaurants that we could see close in the near future is The Pancake House and Toll Station Pizza, both are up for sale.

McCall brings such unique dining experiences since the resort town doesn't allow any chain restaurants to set up home there, so it's particularly sad to see a restaurant like Si Bueno Southside Grill go.