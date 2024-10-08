Idaho a Leader in Smashing Pumpkins?

I’m waiting for the post on Facebook’s Rants and Raves from the old crones who’ll argue we need to send our pumpkins to North Carolina. After all, we can feed the storm victims pumpkin soup and pie! Never mind the logistical nightmare of shipping gourds from all over the country.

I bring up the facetious scenario because some people whine about pumpkin waste. I’m not making this up. There’s a link from National Geographic. It is a story about people who collect old jack-o-lanterns and then bury them as fertilizer. If you don’t, the methane overwhelms the atmosphere, and sea levels rise by 163 feet.

Don’t pumpkins degrade no matter where you put them when done? An old college roommate put one on a window sill and watched it mummify through the spring semester. We didn’t choke on the methane, just the smoke he emitted after dinner most nights, and while he listened to the Grateful Dead.

I looked up a couple of statistics online. Some two billion pumpkins are grown across America every year. Illinois is the biggest producer. I’m not at all sure how many end up in pies.

Google says the number of cars smashed in the streets by vandals varies by where you live. So, there’s no truth to the rumor that half the carnage in the country is centered in Filer.

As for the pies, pumpkin was my least favorite as a kid. A slice is okay as an adult, but it still doesn’t compare to apple, blueberry, or pecan.

