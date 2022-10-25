Get our free mobile app

I started thinking about this because you could consider an alligator on the loose in Idaho an invasive species. They probably haven’t been native here since the Pleistocene. Some are raised in a farm setting in the southern part of the state. They go dormant during colder weather because they’re cold-blooded creatures.

I did a search online to see if the large reptiles are still considered endangered. Yes, and it looks like the listing comes at the federal level, however. It also seems some hunts are permitted to control burgeoning populations.

I came across a site that only confused me even more. Click here for details.

Then I stumbled across cooking suggestions. I take the attitude it’s better to eat the gator before the big lizard eats you!

Biologists believe members of the Cayman family are evolutionary relatives of birds. I’ve heard alligators taste like chicken. Then I would guess the meat would be great with barbecue or even wing sauce. Or maybe in soup or smothered in melted cheese.

Now, before you snatch another alligator from the shrubs of southern Idaho (and this may be a once-in-a-lifetime event), maybe you should wear some thick gloves. You could probably calm the animal with some soft words and by rubbing its belly. But be careful, he could remove your hand. If you’re hungry, you should probably put in a call to Idaho Fish and Game or federal Fish and Wildlife. They can explain the laws. Maybe someone in the office also has an idea for an actual barbecue rub!

Of course, the reptile retrieved last week was a little small and since we don’t have many seven-footers, I suppose you won’t be inviting the warden over for dinner.