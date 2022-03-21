Certain animals are nearly impossible to see in the wild. Many people will search, and few will find some of these rare endangered animals, but recently one such rare animal has popped up in the news a couple of times. A couple of weeks ago, a wolverine was seen in Yellowstone, when a dad and his daughter were able to capture it on video. Last week, another one was sighted, but this time was captured and it could help us learn more about these rare animals.

Wolverine Caught in Utah

Wolverines are rare to see in the wild. Their numbers have decreased so much over the last few years that they may soon be on the endangered list. It is surprising when someone sees one, but researchers in Utah recently not only spotted one, but caught one as well. They found one eating a dead sheep, and set a trap with sheep meat. They were able to capture it and do some research. They think that the wolverine may have been involved in multiple deaths to sheep in the area.

Wolverines in Utah

After capturing the animal, researchers were able to put a GPS tracker on it, which should help them learn about their habits. Since 1979 only eight wolverines have been reported to be spotted, with four of those coming in the last year. Researchers are uncertain if those four this year are different wolverines in the area, or the same one being spotted. The GPS tracker will allow them to know that information.

Hopefully, these animals do not become endangered and eventually extinct. Them popping up in multiple locations in the last few weeks is a good sign that they might be growing in population, or it could be that their homes are driving them to more populated areas. Whatever the reason these rare animals are popping up, hopefully, they continue to do so in a safe manner.

