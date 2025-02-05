Grizzly Bear Rights Look to be Ending Soon in Oregon and Idaho

A grizzly bear is the only land animal that will hunt you back. That’s what a former spokesman for Idaho Fish and Game once told me. In areas where the bears are common, they’re at the top of the food chain.

Grizzlies are also an endangered species in the lower 48 states, and hunting remains prohibited. Well, not for them, but for you. President Trump may change the designation soon.

I came across a video from the Oregon Natural Resources Industries. ONRI isn’t a government organization. It works to counter much of the madness dispensed by liberals in Salem.

The members of ONRI are conservationists. It’s not the same as an environmentalist. The latter is a definition of a misanthrope. They like beats better than their fellow humans. Conservationists want to preserve both and recognize that human beings need to exploit nature to a degree to survive.

I found a post from the group on Facebook about grizzly bear populations in the western states. You would be surprised to learn that bears have now been found in places that even Lewis and Clark never encountered. The video also shares stories from people who have had bears encroaching on their property and threatening family members.



Environmentalists worship Mother Earth, and there’s never any give in their position. As fundamentalists, they demand the rest of us march to their tune 100 percent of the time, but elections have consequences. That came from the mouth of one of their lesser gods, Barack Obama. Donald Trump is now President and you can expect some changes coming with grizzly and wolf depredations. The hemp clothing crowd will do a lot of screaming, and chain themselves to trees, but beyond theater, the game is over for now.