Idaho’s Most Famous Redhead Has a New Husband

Christina Hendricks is probably the best-known entertainer out of Twin Falls. She spent much of her childhood in the city and still calls it her hometown. She’s a frequent visitor. A friend was walking her dog one day when she encountered Hendricks. The actress also likes animals and stopped to inquire about the breed and play with the pup. I’ve got a lot of respect for people who don’t disparage where they’re from. You probably wouldn’t recognize her kayaking on the Snake River under a large hat and behind sunglasses, but she’s often a visitor to Centennial Park.

Twin Falls Biggest Star

Hendricks was once voted the most beautiful woman in America. Now she’s off the market, having recently been married. Parade Magazine has the details. Click here to see.

I Never Saw Mad Men

I never had an opportunity to watch Mad Men. Sometimes other things keep you busy, like an early bedtime for work. But I’m told the show made Hendricks a star and a well-known name worldwide.

It’s nice to see people succeed, especially from rural southern Idaho. The culture here produces people who know the value of hard work, perseverance, and an appreciation of the good things in life.

Redheads Have Success

I grew up in a part of the country where another famous redhead was from. Her name was Lucille Ball. Her family knew the family of one of my grandmothers. Good communities shape good people.



