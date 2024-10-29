First, the snow will blow sideways for the entire winter and it’s all your fault. Man-made global warming, don’t you know? But remember, it’s now called climate change because warming was a poor marketing choice when it was bitterly cold and snowing.

Lefty is working hard to force a change in your dreadful behavior. Don’t eat red meat! New research claims it’ll kill you. Just drive by a cemetery and you’ll know what I’m talking about. It appears thousands of our neighbors have died over the last few decades. Very dire in a beef-eating haven like the Mountain West.

The new recommendations are for more lentils and legumes (no salt on the latter!) Yes, a delicious bowl of lentils fires up the palate, and it can help save Earth unless you grow them with fertilizer. Oh, and no butter! It comes from cattle. Better to use a plant-based substitute if you add anything at all. If you use the plant-based solution, buy an additional bale of toilet paper. Or maybe not. Trees die for TP.

Let’s be frank, the green lobby’s efforts are to exhaust you. Then yoke you. Then control you. Has your life been better under the current green regime? If you answered no, then you know what to do next week. Vote and send the totalitarians packing.

Remember, if they sink farming, dairy, and beef, then they can move us off the land and call it a preserve. You may never get your liberty back once you’re herded into some distant high rise. That’s what is at stake. Our founders fought a war over such plans.

