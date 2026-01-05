I had heard stories about high beef prices. The week of Christmas, a friend posted a picture of a beef rib roast at Costco on Facebook. The price was just under 195 dollars. This past weekend, I saw a price that topped that. The picture was taken at Smith’s grocery store in Twin Falls. A sticker on the package showed a price in excess of 205 dollars, and another sticker gave the impression that it was a 10-dollar markdown!

As someone told me afterward, it’s not like people raising beef in Idaho are seeing much of the money.

Buy Early or Buy in Bulk

I managed to buy beef for a few years when it was on sale. After it had been in the cooler for a day. I stocked my freezer, and since I don’t eat as much beef as I used to (medical recommendation), I didn’t have many worries. However, for people who still consume beef, I don’t know how you manage to do it regularly. I don’t know how you’re feeding a family.

Recently, my doctor told me I could get a good hit of protein from cottage cheese. I’m not a big fan of the taste, but at four dollars a tub versus the cost of beef…

We May Wait a Long Time for the Market to Adjust

The cost of a rib roast is prime evidence of why people believe the system has failed them, and it’s going to take years for the herd to return to historical averages. There’s a beef shortage because there are fewer head. It’s that simple. With ranches being turned into housing developments, and greenies stifling production in courts, get used to having cottage cheese as the main course for Sunday dinner.