President Trump says his people have a plan to lower beef prices, which are up well over a third since 2020. However, it may be another five years before the size of the domestic herd can meet the demand. The number of beef cattle on American ranches is at its lowest level in 64 years. For a time, the market supplemented itself with imports from Canada and South America, but those countries are also satisfying growing markets around the world. Beef is in demand as many countries modernize their economies.

The Greenies and Crunchies Played a Part

You can probably put some of the blame on environmentalists for what we’re seeing at the grocery store. They blame beef cattle for raising the planet’s temperature, and want all of us to switch to vegetarianism. How has that worked? Remember the news media’s love affair with something called Beyond Meat? Well, according to what I’ve been reading this week, the pies you find in the pasture were tastier. You can click here to read about the collapse of the product.

Some 35 years ago, a vegetarian buddy recommended I try vegetable burgers. I had to load them with ketchup to choke them down, and the next day spent a couple of hours in need of a bail of toilet paper. I went back to eating regular burgers.

We Need More Grazing Land and Fewer Empty Parks

One other point I would like to make. We need more grazing land. A former Senator from Nevada snatched a large patch to create the useless Great Basin National Park. The park is ignored by tourists, which is probably why admission is free, and great grazing land was taken away from ranchers and beef farmers. You need someone to blame for expensive beef? They’re called Democrats and greenies.