Idaho Cannabis Group At Work With Push To Legalize In 2022

An Idaho activist group supporting the legalization of marijuana is hard at work already in 2021 preparing to launch an initiative to legalize cannabis for both medicinal and recreational use in 2022.

The Idaho Citizens Coalition is forming a petition in which they will again be asking registered voters to support an effort to legalize marijuana by 2022, according to details shared by localnews8.com. To date, marijuana is still a Schedule 1 controlled substance, and is illegal to grow, sell and distribute within Idaho state lines.

The Idaho Cannabis Coalition is another citizen driven branch of this effort, which is in the process of awaiting approval to begin collecting signatures online for its 2022 push.

Nampa-based podcaster Russ Belville is reported to be behind the latest effort to collect signatures from fellow Idahoans who support state legalization. Recreation use of marijuana is presently legal in 11 states, including Alaska, California, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and Colorado.

Idaho section 37-2732 currently details penalties for marijuana use, which includes lengthy prison terms and fines of up to $25,000. In 2020, 17 states rejected the legalization of marijuana, with Idaho, Wyoming, Kansas, Tennessee, Alabama and South Carolina showing no signs of decriminalizing marijuana anytime soon.

Marijuana is the dried leaves of the cannabis plant. The two most common ways a person uses cannabis for recreational purposes is through smoking and ingesting edibles, in which the oil of the plant is infused inside a soft, gummy candy.

