Idaho Cat Show Coming to Expo Idaho

Everyone has a different idea of the perfect weekend. Maybe that involves a hike through some of the Treasure Valley's beautiful foothills, or a drive up to McCall. Perhaps the perfect weekend for you is a night out with your girls OR a night in with your books? Listen, I get it, to each their own...but coming up this March, I see nothing but my perfect weekend.

Or, maybe I should say...my PURRfect weekend?

The Idaho Humane Society and the Idaho Cat Fanciers are going to be holding the Idaho Cat Show at Expo Idaho in March which will show off all kinds and breed of cats, offer up awards, and there will even be some kittens out there as well. The Idaho Humane Society will be on location with cats that are looking for their forever home--so if you're considering adoption this may be a great stop for you!

The event--or the cat extravaganza if you will--will be taking place over the span of two days. Saturday, March 21st from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. That's two days of cat-loving FUN!

For more on the event, to invite friends, and to RSVP, click HERE.