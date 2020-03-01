Man Killed Outside of Oregon Dispensary

Police in Ontario, Oregon are investigating a stabbing which resulted in a death today outside of a marijuana dispensary.

The news comes as a story line that we simply don't see often here in the Treasure Valley or around our neighbors to the West in Ontario at all. According to the Ontario Police Department, a man was involved with some sort of verbal altercation inside of the marijuana dispensary with two other men. Once outside, the two men attacked the victim and by the time that Ontario Police arrived on scene, they found the man grasping for life with stab wounds.

The two suspects are described as Hispanic and one suspect has been put into custody. Another person of interest may voluntarily surrender.

At this time, authorities have not released the name of the deceased victim. Ontario Police do believe that this crime may be gang related.