I’m not sure the paranoid and delusional are a massive voting bloc. This week, a prominent Republican asked me if I thought the members of Idaho’s notorious Gang of Eight were trying to lose their seats. He explained they’re working to ban chemtrails, or cloud seeding, in Idaho. The guy didn’t say whether he supported or opposed a ban, but he believes it’s not a kitchen table issue. Apparently, seeding makes you sterile, or something along those lines. If this issue appeals to the shallow end of the gene pool, then maybe it’s good they won’t have any more kids.

______ than a Box of Rocks

I’ve written about this subject in the past and even had a retired Air Force colonel on my program debunking the conspiracy theories. He’s not an establishment figure. He was among the founders of the national Tea Party movement, and he once told me that when he saw a coastal surveillance drone over a beach he was walking, he raised a middle finger.

There are More Pressing Concerns

I voted for some of these legislators because they promised they wouldn’t be tools of lobbyists. What they really meant was that they would simply be bankrolled by other special interests. And now with voters prioritizing the cost of living, the gang sees black helicopters, blue helmets, and the devil around every corner. There’s a point where people start to believe they aren’t tightly wrapped.

One of them, who can’t attend a meeting without a lobbyist tagging along, asked me who got to me. My common sense, that’s what called me. Get a grip, folks; voters don’t like elites, but they also don’t do crazy.