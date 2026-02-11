Prayer was silenced in most schools in 1962, after a ruling by the Supreme Court of the United States. Now it could return to Idaho. The Warren Court was notoriously liberal and activist, but the last decade has seen a dramatic shift in the court’s philosophy. The overturning of Roe v. Wade is the prime example, and it still burns liberals.

2026 Looks Like the Year God Returns to Schools

There’s a Republican Idaho State Representative named Bruce Skaug. He calls Canyon County home but grew up as a preacher’s son in Jerome. There are days when I question some of his positions, but you never need to guess where Representative Skaug stands on matters of faith. Channel 6 in Boise explains he’s sponsoring a prayer bill this legislative session. To get around direct attacks from opponents, he’s calling for a moment of silence to begin school days. Kids who want to pray can, and others who would like to focus on an algebra test can make that choice and run some equations through their heads.

Liberals will argue that kids can already pray on their own, but this offers dedicated time. The left is probably unaware that people of many faiths schedule prayer during their days. Any such law would be challenged, but the current court isn’t buying arguments that someone, somewhere, may be offended. And no specific religious faith is mentioned.

Skaug's Bill Avoids Church Rivalries

I don’t support Bible reading in schools because we find too many people asking, Which Bible? Protestants have 66 books, some Orthodox and Catholics have 73, and the Ethiopian Orthodox have 81. The LDS Church has an additional holy book, and then we have other religions in Idaho, too.

But allowing people time to pray in their own way, or not, I’m okay with the idea.