First, don’t bring guns. It may bother Second Amendment absolutists, but firearms are prohibited in court. You won’t be let beyond security, and no one will store your gun for you. In fact, the decision was made long ago at the old courthouse, because people would forget items, and storage was overwhelmed. It would also be wise not to bring your phone inside, as leaving it on and it rings in court could result in a fine of $ 5,000 and potential jail time.

Remember Where You Are

Dress appropriately. The court acknowledges that not everybody has a suit and tie, but cut-off shorts and halter tops will get you turned away. If you have an important appointment, such as an appearance ticket, your absence will be compounded.

Don’t speak with inmates, make any threats, or interrupt proceedings. You’ll also be reminded to address the judge as Your Honor. Calling them by any other name will get you a reminder, and possibly a stern one. Dude is an actual example of what recently got someone into trouble.

Arrive early. Parking is limited on days when jury pools are summoned. You may have a long walk after finding a parking space. Wear comfortable shoes and remember that steel toes and supports could set off metal detectors.

The New Building has a Dramatically Different Design

Courtrooms are divided on two floors, and there are screens in the lobby with details about where you need to go. If confused, it’s okay to ask for directions.

The new building is state-of-the-art, which means in courtrooms that sensitive microphones pick up all sorts of noises. If you have small children and must bring them, try to bring someone along if they need to go outside and be calmed down.