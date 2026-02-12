An astounding number of Idaho parents are taking advantage of school choice. The Mountain States Policy Center shared the news this week.



Greed Is Getting Its Comeuppance

You may recall that the education establishment and the union representing teachers challenged the new law but were essentially laughed out of the Idaho Supreme Court. The union and the administrators collecting fat salaries and pensions do fear the competition. That’s what happens when you profess to look out for the kids but instead prioritize your own insatiable greed. While Idaho isn’t California, union activities across the country have similar goals. This link gives you a window into the souls of labor activists.

Two people I know in Rupert have told me students at Minico High School plan a walkout soon to protest ICE activities. Administrators tell us this is student-driven and then cowardly hide behind a 67-year-old Supreme Court ruling on free speech that they broadly interpret. No matter their excuses, someone online is convincing your children that this is cool, and they need to join the herd. That may not change, and policing your kids' social media use isn't easy.

Someone Finally Shares Your Values

But you can decide on where you send the little ones to school, and you'll probably find some administrators outside government schools have a set of stones. More than 10,000 students are already headed in a new direction. The details are available if you click here. You'll see some prompts on how to get started. In Texas, more than 40,000 people applied for a similar program in a matter of days. The brainwashing monopoly is finished.