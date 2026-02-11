Blame it on your obscene Western lifestyle. Liberals are warning of a chocolate shortage due to man-made (anthropomorphic) climate change. Which they used to call global warming, but as a marketing strategy, it didn’t work on cold days. According to a writer at the Sierra Club (linked here), you’re now paying more for chocolate (I thought it was inflation caused by the government printing money like it was toilet paper) because of a lack of the product.

Civilization Is About to Melt in Your Mouth

The high Sierras (known for their love of another plant) also warn that you’ll be dying sooner because the chocolate you’re buying is now filled with more junk that will clog your arteries.

On the plus side, you won’t need plus sizes, and you’ll have fewer dental bills. But I also have a question about where cacao is grown. If we have creeping warmth as the climate shifts, wouldn’t that open new regions for growing and production? The Danish writer Bjorn Lomborg has said that far more people die around the world from cold than heat. New shipping lanes open as ice melts, speeding deliveries and saving on fuel.

I Can Survive Without Sweets

The last time I bought any chocolate was just before Halloween for the neighborhood kids. From what I could see, all candy is more expensive than it was before the COVID-19 pandemic. And ever since I was a little boy, I’ve been told candy isn’t good for me. Cacao growers may not like the loss of a market, but humans are adaptable. As for the cost of a Hershey bar, well, we can always substitute something else. It’s like drinking Dr Pepper. There’s a cheaper Shasta alternative that still delivers a hit of sweetness.

What the wealthy lobbyists at the Sierra Club really want is more of your cash so the executives and lobbyists can maintain jobs that pay scads of dollars for spreading fear.