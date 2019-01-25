Idaho City Has One Of The Best Commute Times In The Nation

This is an interesting study about driving to and from work. The study by Haven Life has listed the big cities with the shortest commute times - but that doesn't mean they are the best commute times. Here's why: if your commute time is 30 minutes, would you rather that drive be a long drive on the highway, through a countryside, on city roads, or slow speeds for a shorter distance or would you rather take a bus or drive yourself?

I worked in Kansas City for a few years and that 30 minute commute was pretty much all highway through industrial sections of town and I hated it. I also worked in Las Vegas with a commute of about 30 minutes but that wasn't too bad because I had a few options on how to get there and one of those took me by the Strip which is always a pretty cool sight. Here in Twin Falls I wouldn't even call it a commute. I live 2 minutes from work. That's a lot of variables to try and determine the best commutes. The Haven Life has listed Boise as one of the shortest (not the best) commutes - at about 37 minutes round trip. But, Boise does have a good argument for also being one of the best since the city is beautiful!

What do you think, do you like the Twin Falls commute or have you live in a big city with a nicer commute?