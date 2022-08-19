Owning a pet is one of the few joys many of us get in life. You may be married and may have kids, but having that one animal that you look forward to coming home to is different. There is a bond between a person and their pet that nothing can relate to. Many places are open to pets and friendly towards them, while other places are more strict and don't enjoy pets being in their places. When it comes to major cities in the United States which are the most pet-friendly and which need to lighten up? One city in Idaho welcomes pets better than most, but where exactly does it rank?

The Most and Least Pet-Friendly Cities in the United States

When it comes to pet-friendly cities, there are a few things to consider when comparing. Things such as pet cost, outdoor pet friendliness, and health and wellness for the pet all need to be taken into consideration. WalletHub used these main categories to rank the best and worst cities for pet friendliness in the United States. They determined that Scottsdale, Arizona was the most pet-friendly city. Tampa, Florida, and Portland, Oregon ranked second and third to make up the top three. Scottsdale was number one in health and wellness for pets, Raleigh, North Carolina was number one for pet costs, and San Francisco was number one for outdoor pet friendliness. The least pet-friendly cities are Santa Ana, California, coming in dead last at 100. Just ahead of them are Baltimore, Maryland, and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Is Idaho a Pet-Friendly State?

While Idaho doesn't boast multiple cities on this list, it does have one that ranks fairly high. Boise checked in on the list at 14. They rank 41 in pet budget, 32 in pet health and wellness, and 18 in outdoor pet friendliness. Boise is tied for first for most dog parks per capita. While owning a pet in Boise isn't the cheapest, they at least are taken care of in terms of having a place to play and enjoy the outdoors, instead of being cooped up. Many people have pets here, and with the long cold winters, they are often the joy and cuddle buddies we need, so being ranked highly is not surprising.

The next time you need to take a day trip or weekend trip to Boise, make sure to take your furry friend with you. They can get out and enjoy the outdoors, but hopefully, you don't need to take them to a vet, as it could be slightly expensive compared to other cities. While this list only mentions Boise, it represents Idahoans positively and proves how much we enjoy and take care of our pets. Enjoy your cuddles and petting of your fuzzy family members, they are in a good place to be appreciated.

