The odds would be a long shot bet. Do you know why the news media talk incessantly about a civil war? Because it centers eyes on screens. More eyes on screens can translate to more revenue, because you can charge more for advertising on those screens. I think people read the stories because they envision themselves as the hero in a film like The Postman. But most know life would be a grueling slog.

Anger Doesn't Always End in Violence

I got the idea when I visited the first No Kings rally that people were angry, but I didn’t meet anyone spoiling for an actual fight. In fact, many didn’t appear to be in fighting shape due to age or inactivity. They want what their side has long desired. Big government administering big programs. Because it’s not sustainable (see Europe, and especially France), someone needs a villain. People can’t accept that living isn’t pain-free.

The outcome is probably a society where opportunities are limited for everybody. But a street brawl of epic proportions? Maybe over 10 or 12 blocks of some major cities, but if the Great Depression is our guide, most people accept despair.

We Would Move Out of Our Comfort Zones

I read an essay on Substack where a writer explained that a civil war won’t favor big liberal cities. They’ll remain communication hubs for a few days, until the electricity and water run out. Rural America, which is conservative (mostly), controls drinking, food, and power supplies. However, we don’t have many fuel refineries where I live, so walking to barter for produce is probably your lot in life. If cooler heads prevail, we’ll skip that scenario, and I think that while many people are loud, they’re not violent.