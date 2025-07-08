They Want People Shot!

Activists are demanding that Democrats risk being shot. I'm not making this up. When I first saw the story on Axios, I nearly did a double-take. Multiple Democrats serving in Congress are home visiting with constituents and attending town hall meetings. Constituents are urging them to interfere with attempted arrests by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, known by the acronym ICE.

Credit Bill Colley. Credit Bill Colley. loading...

As you can imagine, there are officeholders shocked by the radicalization of some voters. But should they be shocked? After all, many politicians have been ramping up the demonization of ICE agents and Republicans. Now the chickens have come home to roost.

Our State is a Safety Zone

It makes me glad I live in Idaho. Yes, we get the occasional disaffected loners who lash out at first responders, but there's no organized resistance attempting to goad law enforcement into a deadly response.

I'm not sure our country is heading for a civil war. I've been going back and forth on that possibility for years, still. I could see civil unrest in some big liberal cities. Here, it would be a TV show. Like it was when I was a boy, and we would see riots and cities burning on the nightly news. Where I lived, the only disturbance in the neighborhood was a frequently backfiring engine on a garbage truck.

Things Could Get Worse

Many cities are already reminiscent of war zones, and in some places, unlivable and ungovernable. Violence will only ensure more moving vans coming to places like Idaho.

One would hope cooler heads would prevail, but that would require liberals in government offices to tone down their speech. I'm not sure their base will allow it. Sometimes, you reap the whirlwind.

Get our free mobile app