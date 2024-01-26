Idaho’s Role in a Brewing Civil War in Texas

Governors in South Dakota and Oklahoma say they’re willing to send Guardsmen to assist Governor Greg Abbott of Texas. Abbott is fending off an invasion of illegal immigrants and potential terrorists streaming into his state from Mexico. Idaho could join in sending guard members. This line from Idaho Governor Brad Little suggests he’s open to taking undefined actions to support Texas.

“We stand in solidarity with our fellow Governor, Greg Abbott, and the State of Texas in utilizing every tool and strategy, including razor wire fences, to secure the border."

Little has already sent troopers to assist in the past. The state’s liberal media didn’t like it, but it didn’t hurt him politically.

Next, liberals in Congress and mainstream media are demanding President Biden federalize the National Guard as a means of punishing Texas and keeping the border open. The assumption from the left is the newly federalized troops will fall in behind Biden. But what if they don’t? Or what happens if some do and some don’t?

If the idiot in the White House doesn’t act, he looks weak and loses face. If he takes action, he also likely loses. He’ll be viewed by many patriots and voters as the authoritarian and not the man he claims is the actual threat. Donald Trump!

So, why are the leftists rolling the dice?

Because after their socialist revolution was derailed in 2016, they faced an existential crisis. Trump and his backers are dedicated and a powerful block. Biden believes his media allies would portray this as a nationwide insurrection. Then they’ll justify harsh action to put down the right. They’ve already got the backing of a panicked Davos crowd. If they don’t suppress the opposition, they’re done. The endgame has finally arrived.

