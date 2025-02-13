Why Idaho and Red America Won a Civil War Without Firing a Shot

Where Have All the Lefties Gone?

People in Idaho have a reputation. You’re viewed as tough, independent, and lovers of personal privacy. It’s quite a contrast to stereotypes from other parts of the country. Still, many stereotypes have at least a grain of truth. Or an entire load.

For years I read speculation in various publications about a pending second civil war. Then November came and passed and President Trump took office last month. Aside from a lot of shouting by Democrats in Washington, things have been quiet.

Some theorize that the left was being funded by USAID and that with its mission gutted, there’s no money to whip crowds into riotous behavior and window-smashing violence.

It Was All Bluster

But I believe a lot of what we’re seeing is the true colors of the American left. There was a story at the Washington Free Beacon that had me in stitches.

With research grants put on hold for some medical schools, there is panic and emotional collapse. The link describes the reaction at Harvard University. Researchers are being directed to play with puppies. The university is even listing the names of several dogs the emotionally fragile can pay a visit.

You can’t make this stuff up. These people are bat**** crazy!

We’ve been so worried about them charging into the streets and burning everything in sight, and instead, they’ve curled into the fetal position and are sucking their thumbs.

We're Dealing With the Immature

I can’t say we were ever afraid. After all, in the past, they mainly despoiled their turf. When some came to Idaho in the past, they were met by locals who suggested they were better off going back to Seattle. And they did.

Game over.

