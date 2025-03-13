Why Idaho Won’t Participate in a New Civil War

I watched the Civil War movie last year. The scenes of fictional devastation were impressive, and we’re probably always days away from seeing civilization wither away from one crisis or another. The Yellowstone Caldera blows, or an electromagnetic pulse weapon detonates in the atmosphere, or a new ice age begins.

But the movie and many writers surmise the political divide across America is a better possibility of growing into a full blown battle in the streets.

One of the latest warnings came in a piece written by conservative columnist Paul Bedard at the Washington Examiner, and he bases his speculation on conversations with preppers and survivalists.

Some say the anger on the American left will be the spark, and that the biting and screaming at town halls will escalate as the weather improves. It was winter that brought an end to the George Floyd riots in Minneapolis, which was the epicenter of the movement. We’re going in another direction as the violence is growing as the temperature warms.

The Tesla burnings are a sign that some can’t control themselves and that if they can’t win at the ballot box, they’ll attempt a coup. But they don’t have control over the cartridge box.

Which is why over the last few years I’ve become increasingly convinced we’re not headed for a civil war.

There are warnings of wars in other countries, and even though Americans have been dealing with high grocery and housing costs, the overwhelming majority seem willing to vote and wait for change. If they don’t like the outcome, they’ll show up for the next election.

We may see some riots, but we now have leadership that isn’t shy about law and order, and in my view, most people would support someone finally saying NO!!!

Finally, we live in Idaho. Who in the heck is going to riot here? Cattle?

