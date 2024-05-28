Idahoans Must Choose Between a Ballot Box or Cartridge Box

We think of Idaho as being isolated. Some high peaks and long rivers give us a geography envied by a lot of neighbors. If they even bother thinking about us at all. Does that guarantee we would be safe in the event of a second civil war? To some degree, I would say yes, because one political philosophy is overwhelmingly dominant across the state. Still, it would disrupt commerce. Trucks and trains going in and out of Idaho would be disrupted.

I listened to a Memorial Day speech from a retired Marine. He delivered the keynote address at the commemoration in Buhl. He talked about the divide afflicting our country and suggested there is a way to reduce tensions.

Get out and vote in November. Do you want to change things? It always begins at the ballot box. It’s a function of a peaceful culture. As a serial voter, I can also say it gives me a sense that I’ve been heard.

He did warn that if you don’t vote, then you’ve got nothing to whine about.

Last week, 55 percent of the electorate in Camas County turned out for a primary. The ballot was limited to state and county races, and one choice for U.S. Representative. The 55 percent rivals national turnout, and may be better, in presidential elections. Take a lesson from Camas County. It may have a small population, but high turnout packs a punch, and no shots were fired. It appears rural people with traditional values offer a national lesson.

