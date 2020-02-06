Idaho Common Core Could Soon be Dead

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

This isn’t the end of Common Core in Idaho. It may be the beginning of the end of Common Core. The state’s House Committee on Education voted to scrap several of the standards. By a two to one margin. All the repeal votes came from Republicans.

Two members of the party, including Lance Clow of Twin Falls, voted with three Democrats to maintain the standards. Clow chairs the committee. He comes from a family of educators.

During an appearance on Magic Valley This Morning just hours before the vote he told us he knew the expected outcome. He also refused to divulge what he knew about the final result.

Democrats first tipped off the host of the show about the Common Core defeat. You can read a list of how they voted by clicking on this link.

Some of those voting to maintain the program fear there isn’t anything ready to replace Common Core, although. It begs the question, “What existed before its launch?” The opposition reminds us test scores haven’t budged in any serious way over the course of a decade. Instead, the education establishment continues requesting more tax dollars.

The committee took testimony before the vote. Most of which favored keeping the standards, however. Many of those testifying already work within the education establishment, live near Boise and still got paid for taking a day to appear at the State Capitol. If you’re a hardworking parent in Declo or Wallace or Preston, just how do you get an opportunity in front of the committee? You would probably need two days off from work and possibly two nights in a Boise area hotel.

For the time being, chalk up one for the little guy.