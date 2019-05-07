Idaho Company Donates Trout for Stocking in Magic Valley Waters

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) – Anglers now have more of a chance to catch sizeable trout at regional waters, thanks to a donation by an Idaho business.

Mackay-based Clear Springs Food has donated nearly 900 rainbow trout to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, which in turn through its Hagerman Fish Hatchery in April stocked the fish in regional waters. The department said 1,000 more fish are on the way.

Most of the fish are in the 8- to 10-pound range, the department said, but some have tipped the scales at 11 pounds.

"We greatly appreciate Clear Springs' generosity,” Cassie Sundquist, fish hatchery complex manager, said in a statement, noting Fish and Game hopes people will "get out there and take advantage of this great opportunity.”