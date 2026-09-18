A church is sponsoring a trap shoot. St. Edward the Confessor Roman Catholic Church in Twin Falls has scheduled the shoot for October 3rd at the Twin Falls Gun Club. Father Joseph Lustig is the pastor of the church and is an avid trap shooter. It was a sport he practiced as a kid growing up on a farm in Cottonwood. The event is a fundraiser to sponsor young seminarians. Father Lustig is looking to recruit fellow Idahoans who may have the calling. This is one of several similar fundraisers across the state for the cause.

Guns for a Good Cause

The day opens with Mass at St. Edward, then moves to the Gun Club. You don’t need to be Catholic or go to church to participate. There will be some safety instructions at the club, a few practice shots, and then the serious competition begins.

The Goal of the Competition is to Address a Need

Father Lustig is currently the only priest assigned to St. Edward, and yet as many as 2,500 people turn out for half a dozen masses on weekends. He explained on KLIX Radio that there are several local men with an interest, but seminary costs can be expensive. Trap shooting may look like an unusual form of fundraising, but this is Idaho! It's not like people aren't familiar with guns.

If you have an interest in participating in the trap shoot, you can go to this link. You could also telephone the church at 208-733-3907 and learn about sponsorships and registration.