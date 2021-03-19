Idaho Creations Wine Barrel Officially Closing

If you have been to any of the Twin Falls farmers markets or events like Vintage Vixens, you probably have seen the Idaho Creations Wine Barrel company. They create beautiful and amazing things out of used wine barrels. They are officially closing.

According to their Facebook page, the shop that is based out of Filer will be closing up in the next couple of months. They stated that they still have some loose ends to tie up and a few customer orders to finish and they will be saying goodbye and welcoming retirement.

It is always hard to see a business go but it makes me happy that someone is able to retire and enjoy their lives free of work. The Idaho Creations Wine Barrel Furniture store has been in business for 12 years. That is a long time creating some amazing furniture. Their entire inventory has officially been sold as well, according to their Facebook page so you know they were given an opportunity they couldn't resist, and I don't blame them.

I am a little sad I never got to find that perfect element that they created for my home. There were some amazing creations I wanted to get my hands on I just never had the opportunity.

They also stated that due to some health issues the owners Pat and Leslie Stoffal are welcoming retirement and relaxation.

Again, we are incredibly sad to see you go after 12 years but congratulate you on your retirement. Cheers to a happy and healthy future.