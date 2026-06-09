People are creative. We have an old printer at work, and I’ve been told it needs new parts, but that those are no longer available. The printer is obsolete, to put it another way. As you can imagine, with four radio stations, a sales office, and a business department, printers are workhorses at Townsquare Media in Twin Falls. There are three, or four, if you count the copy machine, which can double. One of the three hasn’t worked for years, leaving two, and the ink for the copy machine is expensive. So, one of my inventive coworkers developed a bypass for the main office printer.

Bypassing a Common Office Challenge

The technology isn’t very complicated. Home printers are usually simply designed and inexpensive. But office printers get a workout, and I admire problem-solvers. I roll into work early, when there aren’t any fix-it people available. Still, modern printers are a huge improvement for old-timers who remember dot matrix. Early mornings often required uncoiled paper clips used to clear the jams.

Playing Printer Hopscotch

Some mornings I use all three options, because when an ink cartridge goes dry, I don’t have access to the supply hut, and I’m not sure I would get it right if I did. But for all our gripes about technology, I started in this line of work on a manual typewriter. Before the Internet. I’m not one of those guys who long for the old way. The time savings are appreciated, and the ease. And you don’t get ink all over your fingers changing ribbons.