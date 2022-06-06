Idaho Crosses a Terrible Line When it Comes to the Price of Gas

I’m not one of those guys who believes the government must do something every time there’s a problem. Sometimes, the government needs to get out of the way.

News Media is Selling the Big Lie

You’ve probably heard all the talking heads in liberal media making claims the government can’t do anything to stem inflation and the ridiculous prices for gasoline. I don’t forget that most people working in mainstream media are shills for the Democrats and like big government and big government programs. This isn’t new. I read a book written shortly after the 1992 General Election and the author concluded the media horde believed the government was capable of big works.

Over the weekend, I saw the first gas prices of over five dollars a gallon in Twin Falls. We got here because of big projects. Trillion-dollar spending plans come to mind. We also got here because of other government interventions. Pipelines are being shut down, oil companies are being prodded with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) controls, and regulators are making energy exploration a miserable task.

We’re at a point where the government needs to take a back seat. Democrats won’t do it because it would be an admission of a mistake. It would also anger their extremist base, however. I suspect a lot of virtue signaling on the left is fading away as the reality of the cost of living dawns on the tree-hugging crowd.

Where are the Republicans?

What I don’t get is a lack of Republican response. Republicans wet an index finger and tested the wind on gun control. It’s not going to determine the outcome of the midterm election. The same applies to any decision on Roe v. Wade. Remembering 1992 and the mantra from James Carville, “It’s the economy, stupid!”

Republicans need to talk about this at every opportunity. At the national level, the state level, and the local level. If nothing else, it may prod the lefties into taking some positive action before November. Then come January, the GOP needs to act and have a plan in place. Otherwise, things are going to get really ugly in this country.

Below is a lengthy video that may restore some of your hopes. The analyst says Mr. Biden could immediately suspend exports of oil and the price domestically would sink to 70 dollars a barrel!



