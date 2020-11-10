Idaho Decorators: ‘Xmas Light Fight’ Is Casting For $50,000 Prize

If you or somebody you know enjoys going big with the Christmas decorations every season, ABC is once again looking to cast its annual television show which awards a $50,000 prize to each season's winner.

Producers for the "Great Christmas Light Fight" are currently seeking contestants for the upcoming ninth season. The annual show, which sends judges across the United States in search of the most impressive home Christmas decorations, will again award a trophy and $50,000 prize to this year's champion.

My family began watching the show years ago. Not only is the series entertaining to those who enjoy decorating their homes each Christmas, but you can steal some great lighting ideas from the contestants. In past seasons, several homes in the northwestern United States have been featured.

The first step in getting the show's producers to notice your property is to decorate it as soon as possible. Take a look at the show's trailers on YouTube to get an idea of what they are looking for. You're going to have to go BIG in order to be considered.

To submit your home for season nine of the "Great Christmas Light Fight," just click this link. The submission page gives all the information you need on exactly what they are looking for this year.

Theme displays, unique LED usage, traditional displays and innovative usage of materials are just a couple of qualities the judges look for when determining a winner. You'll also need to submit a brief video clip of your home as well.

Good luck Idaho! It would be great to see Twin Falls represented this season.