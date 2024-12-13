Idaho Dog Suffers After Painful Encounter With Porcupine

an You Find This Dog a Safe Home?

Porcupines and dogs are a bad mix. A female dog came into the Twin Falls shelter with a face full of quills. Luckily, the staff summoned a vet, who removed the painful spines. Now, the dog is awaiting a family.

Does she belong to you? She looks fairly well-groomed and fed. The dogs that arrive at the pound are normally on stray hold for several days, and then available for adoption. Fay, as the staff calls her, looks to be relatively young. She’s a beautiful dog.

When I was in grade school, a teacher shared a story about a neighbor’s puppy that had a porcupine encounter. From what the teacher said, it wasn’t an excellent experience.

There are Many Homeless Animals

I look at the People for Pets Facebook page nearly every day. I’m shocked at the number of beautiful animals that go without adoptions. It may tell us that some people who’ve lost or abandoned animals are distressed when it comes to housing or their economic circumstances. Still, there are a lot of fine people looking for a new dog or cat. An adult dog is usually already house-trained. The mixed breeds are often genetically the healthiest.

You can reach the shelter by telephoning 208-736-2299. Fay was found near Bell Rapids.

Just keep in mind, that the shelter will see a lot of new animals after Christmas. A lot of people get dogs for the kids but then can’t fulfill the commitment. This means that plenty of animals will be available again in January.

