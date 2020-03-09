Wendell Woman Has 33 Chihuahuas Taken From Home By Humane Society

A homeowner in southern Idaho had more than 30 dogs picked up from her property Friday after she reached out for assistance. A resident in Wendell who was trying to care for 34 dogs contacted state animal control on March 6 to assist her with placing the animals in new homes, according to details shared by eastidahonews.com.

Idaho Humane Society officers arrived to the woman's property and found 33 Chihuahuas, and another dog identified as a Labrador. It is believed the number of animals grew to the amount it did due to a failure to have the animals spayed and neutered. The majority of dogs were reported to be young, with most estimated under four years of age.

More than a dozen of the dogs have been relocated to Boise shelters, and are expected to be offered up for adoption this week. The Idaho Humane Society is trying to raise more than $2,000 for costs ranging from training to vaccinating and feeding the dogs. Some of the youngest dogs have already been placed in foster care.

For those interested in donating to help with costs of caring for the animals, click this link, and then search for the donate tab on the top of the page. For those wishing to get more information on adopting one of the dogs, call the Idaho Humane Society at 208-343-3166. The society's hotline operates from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., seven days a week.

