We’ve all seen winter weather take a serious turn. We’ve also seen winters where a pattern sets up and simply won’t budge. The latter is worrisome as we head to 2026. The moisture is great for temporarily filling reservoirs, but without snowpack, the spring runoff is going to be a major disappointment, and there are already fears of extreme drought for the summer.

Media Hopes to Use Drought to Change Your Way of Life

Before we all join the panic on the global warming bandwagon, old timers can attest they’ve seen this before. As for the crunchies, they’re already in meltdown. Check out this link. The headline gives you the impression that autumn 2025 was never warmer. Buried in the story is that the system of measurement is under 25 years old. I’ve lived in three distinct parts of the country for long periods of my life and have witnessed that there’s no such thing as normal. The weather geeks and Democrats in newsrooms use the word as a synonym for average. The two clearly don’t mean the same thing.

I remember three consecutive Christmases as a teenager that were in no way alike. One dumped several feet of snow. The next was warm and rainy. The third was below zero. I’ve seen crops drown in wet fields some summers, and wither in others. People adapt.

Advantages of a Warm Winter

While I’m not happy about a pending drought or wicked flooding this winter, I’m not going to buy an electric car and become a sprout-eating vegetarian. That’s what the liberals in news media want, because they’ve bought into their own fright show, which is designed to scare you and keep your eyes on their pages. Why? Because more eyes mean higher rates for advertising. And many of them are elitists who believe the rest of us need to be herded. They never look at the other side of the coin. A winter without snow likely means safer driving and more Idaho neighbors surviving until spring.