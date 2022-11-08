Idaho Election Day 2022

Photo by Andrew Weeks

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-It is election day across the Gem State as polls open for voters to choose the next governor and other top elected officials. Along with the governor's seat up for election, voters could decide on a new lieutenant governor, secretary of state, state treasurer, including United States Senator and U.S. Representatives. A number of local legislative seats are up for grabs and contested in Southern Idaho as well. Voters not sure where to cast a vote can go to the state website www.voteidaho.gov to enter their address and find out which precinct and polling place they belong. Idaho requires voters to present a photo identification when casting a ballot.

Approved forms of ID include:
U.S. passport with photo
tribal ID card with photo
Idaho driver's license or ID card
student ID with photo (college, high school, university of tech school)
conceal cary license

You can contact your local county clerks office for more information and to find sample ballots:
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Gooding
Cassia
Minidoka
Blaine
Camas
Elmore

For more information on Idaho elections go to www.voteidaho.gov

