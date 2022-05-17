Idaho Primary Results 2022

Idaho Primary Results 2022

Want to see the latest election results for the Idaho 2022 Primaries? Hit this LINK for direct information from the Idaho Secretary of State for statewide results.
Here is a list of local election results from these counties:

Twin Falls
Jerome
Gooding
Lincoln
Minidoka
Cassia
Blaine
Camas
Elmore
Owyhee

