Idaho Experiences a Rare Weather Event

Idaho Experiences a Rare Weather Event

Credit Bill Colley.

I asked several friends at work what was going on.  They explained it was something called rain.  The last occasion appears to have been in early September.  While it doesn’t rain much here in summer, we can sometimes go more than 80 days without a drop but autumn is often what helps make the next year’s growing season because winter can be mild and dry.

We may be looking at some snow in higher elevations.  It will help extinguish some wildfires that are still burning.  But I saw a national forecast that suggests most of the snow will fall east and southeast of Idaho.

Credit Bill Colley.
loading...

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is reminding people who plan to visit the hills in the southern part of the county to be prepared for snow. If you’re hunting, wear the right gear. Also, tell people where you plan to be, and if possible, take a GPS device that could help locate you in an emergency.

Temperatures between the valleys and mountains can vary greatly.   One day I drove from Twin Falls to Sun Valley and back.  It was 73 that afternoon in downtown Twin Falls.  It was 38 degrees and overcast with fog past Bellevue.

Law enforcement is also using this dramatic change in weather to recommend you get the vehicle prepped and keep a survival bag inside.

This should include a blanket, some water, and some energy bars.  Please keep it in a part of the car or truck where you can reach it.  It defeats the purpose if you’re stuck in a ditch and can’t open a door and the bag is in the trunk.

News Radio 1310 KLIX logo
Get our free mobile app

Leading Theories About D.B. Cooper and 30 other unsolved mysteries

Thanks to the American fascination with confounding unsolved cases, mystery is among the most popular genres of books, movies, and television. From heists and capers to murders and robberies, the world’s greatest unsolved mysteries spark media frenzies that grab headlines around the globe. Some cases compel so much public intrigue that the facts and theories surrounding them become the basis of books, movies, plays, and documentaries decades or even centuries after the cases go cold.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Filed Under: rain, snow, travel, weather
Categories: Idaho News, Lifestyle, Magic Valley News, News, Twin Falls News

More From News Radio 1310 KLIX