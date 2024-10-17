Idaho Experiences a Rare Weather Event

I asked several friends at work what was going on. They explained it was something called rain. The last occasion appears to have been in early September. While it doesn’t rain much here in summer, we can sometimes go more than 80 days without a drop but autumn is often what helps make the next year’s growing season because winter can be mild and dry.

We may be looking at some snow in higher elevations. It will help extinguish some wildfires that are still burning. But I saw a national forecast that suggests most of the snow will fall east and southeast of Idaho.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is reminding people who plan to visit the hills in the southern part of the county to be prepared for snow. If you’re hunting, wear the right gear. Also, tell people where you plan to be, and if possible, take a GPS device that could help locate you in an emergency.

Temperatures between the valleys and mountains can vary greatly. One day I drove from Twin Falls to Sun Valley and back. It was 73 that afternoon in downtown Twin Falls. It was 38 degrees and overcast with fog past Bellevue.

Law enforcement is also using this dramatic change in weather to recommend you get the vehicle prepped and keep a survival bag inside.

This should include a blanket, some water, and some energy bars. Please keep it in a part of the car or truck where you can reach it. It defeats the purpose if you’re stuck in a ditch and can’t open a door and the bag is in the trunk.

